Kanye West 'in tears' over album dominating charts

Kanye West's album Ye occupied the top seven spots on Apple Music and Spotify on June 2 afternoon

Rapper Kanye West has expressed his gratitude as his new album titled Ye has occupied the top spots on most music charts. The album occupied the top seven spots on Apple Music and Spotify on June 2 afternoon, with Yikes in the top spot and his daughter, North West's favourite track "No mistakes", at number six, reports etonline.com.

For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again ððð pic.twitter.com/HSSyZeTI30 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

Kanye shared a snapshot of the chart rankings on social media, with the caption: "For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again." On Monday, Kanye posted another message. He shared a screenshot of an article about the whole record dominating the top of the charts. "I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn't turn they back. I'm in tears right now. I love all of you," he tweeted.

I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn't turn they back. I'm in tears right now. I love all of you pic.twitter.com/8jwIALBsDu — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 4, 2018

The 40-year-old's album touches on sensitive subjects including mental illness, drug use and suicide.

