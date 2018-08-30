Kanye West issues apology over slavery was a choice remark

hollywood

Rapper Kanye West has apologised for his comments about slavery, which found him at the center of controversy three months ago.

"I don"t know if I properly apologised for how the slavery comment made people feel," the 41-year-old said during a radio interview with WGCI Chicago. "So I want to take this moment right now to say ... I'm sorry for people who felt let down by that moment," he added, reported People magazine.

"And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through and what led me to that and I just appreciate you guys holding on to me as a family," Kanye continued.

In May, West had stirred up a controversy after he made an offensive statement about slavery in an interview with TMZ.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice," he had said.

