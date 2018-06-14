Kanye West launches a campaign with nude Kim Kardashian lookalikes

This isn't the first time Kanye West released a Yeezy line with lookalikes of his wife Kim Kardashian West

Rapper Kanye West continues to find inspiration in his wife Kim Kardashian West as he has launched a new campaign with the "nude" lookalikes of reality TV star. The rapper, 41, may have just released a new album, "YE", but it didn't stop him from simultaneously working on a new fashion campaign for the latest colorway of his Desert Rat sneakers from his Yeezy line.

On Tuesday, West shared images on Twitter featuring lookalikes of his wife in several states of undress, including a graphic photo of a model, who was Kardashian West's doppelganger, completely nude to promote his 'Super Moon Yellow' Adidas Yeezy 500 sneakers, reports people.com. Shared with no caption, the photo features the model who looks like Kardashian West posed next to a blonde model and both face the camera wearing only socks and the coveted footwear.

The photographer for the line, Eli Russell Linnetz, also shared images, including one of the models' backsides. Another image features a lookalike of Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, with the model sitting down on the floor with long black hair similar to the mother of three. Another image depicts two blonde haired models sitting on the floor with their legs intertwined as they cling together in a hug. This isn't the first time West released a Yeezy line with lookalikes of his wife. In January, Paris Hilton acted as Kardashian West's clone for the Yeezy season 6 campaign in a series of photographs that recreated the TV reality stars photos in which she posed in Yeezy clothing.

