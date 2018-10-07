Kanye West quits social media again

hollywood

Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. It is the second time he is exiting from social media since 2017

Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. It is the second time he is exiting from social media since 2017. The 41-year-old rapper deleted his accounts on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

His decision comes a week after his appearance on show "Saturday Night Live" in which he surprised the audience by speaking in support of US President Donald Trump. He received a lot of social media backlash later.

This isn't the first time Kanye has removed himself from social media. In May 2017, he deleted his accounts and stayed off for 11 months, only returning in April this year ahead of his latest album's release. The My beautiful dark twisted fantasy rapper made no announcement prior to the deletion of his accounts.

Kanye is working on his new album Yandhi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever