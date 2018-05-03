Kanye West reveals reason behind feud with Jay-Z

Kanye West says his friend Jay Z and wife Beyonce's decision to skip his nuptials was hurtful



Kanye West

Kanye West says his fall out with Jay-Z began when the latter failed to attend his wedding. The Stronger rapper admitted he was "hurt" when his friend and wife Beyonce didn't join him in Italy in 2014 to see him tie the knot with Kim Kardashian West. He, however, acknowledged that the couple — who he considers "family" — were "going through some things" at the time.



Jay-Z

Talking to an international news agency, West said, "I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it's family, you're not going to miss a wedding. I'm not using this interview to put out any negative things, but I've got to state my truth. You start coming up with all type of crazy things in your head, like 'Why?'"



Kim Kardashian

The star, 40, insists he is "past feeling disappointed" now, though he was upset at the time. Though the pair is on speaking terms now, West has never directly asked Jay about the snub.



Beyonce Knowles

