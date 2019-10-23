Kanye West surprises wife Kim Kardashian with a beautiful birthday gift

Kanye West recently proved that he is a doting husband after he presented his wife Kim Kardashian a lavish gift. This year Kanye took a different turn for his wife's 39th birthday on Monday. For the big day, the rapper surprised her by making a very generous donation to various prison reform charities. The overjoyed beauty mogul star took to Instagram to share the certificate, which was also was signed by her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"A donation of $1 million has been made in your name," the document read. According to the E-News website, other than this beautiful gesture, Kim was showered with gorgeous floral arrangements and sweet messages from her friends and family on social media. "There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you," Khloe Kardashian wrote in tribute to her big sister.

"There has always been magnetic energy about you. You've written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better." While Kylie Jenner praised Kim for her "love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty," Kris Jenner shared some epic throwback pictures of her daughter.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever