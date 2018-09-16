Kanye West to make movies?

hollywood

Rapper Kanye West may be venturing into film production.

Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West may be venturing into film production. Kanye had filed legal paperwork, obtained by tmz.com, in August to launch a new company called Half Beast, LLC. According to the documents, Half Beast will be a film production company.

He is also a fashion mogul and it looks like he's ready to delve into another industry. He also filed trademark paperwork in 2015 and 2016 for Half Beast to lock down the name for entertainment services, movies, books and more.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever