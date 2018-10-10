Kanye West to meet Donald Trump at White House

hollywood

Wearing a pro-President 'Make America Great Again' baseball cap, West delivered a pro-Trump speech on Saturday Night Live. Despite his speech not being aired, he received applauds from Trump

Kanye West and Donald Trump

Merely a few days after Kanye West went on a pro-Trump rant on Saturday Night Live, the rapper is scheduled to meet United States President Donald Trump.

West, who has faced backlash over his vocal support of Trump, will meet him and senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, at the White House on Thursday. They are expected to discuss manufacturing in West's native Chicago and job opportunities for former convicts.

Wearing a pro-President 'Make America Great Again' baseball cap, West delivered a pro-Trump speech on Saturday Night Live. Despite his speech not being aired, he received applauds from Trump.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever