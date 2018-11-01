Kanye West was advised not to date Kim Kardashian

hollywood

Kim Kardashian West revealed on a show that Kanye West was adviced to not date her

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says her rapper-husband Kanye West was advised not to date her because she had filmed a sex tape. Kim spoke on the show "Be Woke Vote", Kim said: "We've been through a lot together. You know, I've known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like (2002 or 2003). I've known him forever. He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.'

"Everyone told him that. To me, he was like, 'Oh, you're not going to tell me what to do. I'll let you know that it's going to be okay.' And he always was that strength for me. So I'll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me."

Kim said Kanye wants "seven" children in total, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Larsa Pippen: "Kanye wants to have more, though. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck in seven."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever