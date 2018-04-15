Kanye West writing a philosophy book

Rapper Kanye West is writing a book on philosophy called "Break the Simulation"



Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West is writing a book on philosophy called "Break the Simulation". The rapper opened up about the project in an interview with his interior designer Axel Vervoordt. "I have got this new concept that I've been digging into. I'm writing a philosophy book right now called 'Break the Simulation'. And I've got this philosophy -- or let's say it's just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed," hollywoodreporter.com quoted West as saying.

He added: "I've got a concept about photographs, and I'm on the fence about photographs -- about human beings being obsessed with photographs -- because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future. It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes (people)."

"People dwell too much in the memories. People always want to hear the history of something, which is important, but I think it there's too much of an importance put on history. One of the things that I thought was interesting was how far people go in the past when you're working on clothing. There's people who will go and reference something from the 1920s or reference something from the 1940s, especially dealing with sportswear."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever