Kanye West's father diagnosed with prostate cancer

hollywood

Rapper Kanye West's father, Ray West, is battling cancer

Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West's father, Ray West, is battling cancer. According to tmz.com, Ray has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and not stomach cancer as has been widely reported. Also, Kanye has dropped everything to help his father upon hearing the news.

Ray is currently being treated here and sources say he's responding well. The diagnosis comes just over 10 years after the death of Kanye's mother, Donda, to whom he was very close and whose death led to his mental breakdown in 2016.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever