Kapil Dev meets Manoj Prabahakar after 28 years!

Manoj Prabahakar at the BCCI headquarters yesterday

Former India captain Kapil Dev met his teammate Manoj Prabahakar yesterday for the first time since their bitter dispute following the 2000 match fixing scandal. Kapil, who was part of the ad-hoc panel to conduct interviews for the next women's coach, came face-to-face with Prabhakar for the first time in 28 years.

Prabhakar had accused Kapil of offering him money to underperform. There was speculation that Kapil may recluse himself from interviewing Prabhakar, but nothing of that sort took place. Asked whether there was any discomfort as Kapil was a part of the panel, Prabhakar said, "No no nothing. He asked me some questions as well."

