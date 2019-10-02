Kapil Dev quits as Cricket Advisory Committee chief

Legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev yesterday resigned as chairman of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) without disclosing the reason. Kapil informed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) about his decision via email. Kapil and the other two CAC members, former India women's captain Shantha Rangaswamy and former India batsman and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, were served conflict of interest notices by BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on September 28 following a complaint by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjeev Gupta, alleging that they held two posts.

Rangaswamy resigned from the CAC and the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) on Sunday, while Kapil will continue to be part of the ICA. Kapil may have also resigned after being appointed as chancellor of the Haryana Sports University. CoA chief Vinod Rai had defended the conflict allegation when the CAC was appointed on an ad-hoc basis in July. The CAC reappointed Ravi Shastri as India coach in August and also discussed the support staff selection.

