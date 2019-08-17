Kapil Mishra, AAP women wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP

national

Kapil Mishra was disqualified by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel under the anti-defection law earlier this month

Former Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader Kapil Mishra and AAP women's wing chief Richa Pandey. Pic/ PTI

In a huge setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party's women wing chief Richa Pandey Mishra joined the BJP along with disqualified MLA Kapil Mishra earlier on Saturday. In a tweet, kapil Mishra said, "I am now a Proud BJP member. Follower of Narendra Modi." [sic].

I am now a Proud BJP member

Follower of @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/jUiwV2fJTs — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 17, 2019

"We had joined the AAP for alternative politics after the Anna movement in 2011. Now, BJP is doing those alternative politics. Wherever you go, you will see that people got benefitted due to schemes started by the BJP," she was quoted in an ANI report. Richa further said that "AAP has become 'Khaas' (special) party."

Both the leaders were welcomed by many members of the BJP. SG Suryah wrote, "Delighted to welcome Kapil Mishra to the BJP fold at Delhi BJP Office today. I'm sure he will be a great asset to BJP Delhi in days to come and in future."

Delighted to welcome @KapilMishra_IND to the #BJP fold at Delhi BJP Office today. I’m sure he will be a great asset to @BJP4Delhi in days to come & in future. pic.twitter.com/1PsvfC0VZ8 — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) August 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Harish Khurana tweeted, Welcome to BJP family, Kapil Mishra and Richa Pandey. U people will be an asset to our party. Let's together make Narendra Modi dreams into reality. [sic]

Welcome to @BJP4India family, @KapilMishra_IND and @richapandey . U people will be asset to our party .

Let’s together make @narendramodi dreams into reality. pic.twitter.com/lPfFguX10n — Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) August 17, 2019

Tejasvi Surya said, "Warm welcome to Kapil Mishra to BJP family. I closely worked with him during the Delhi 2019 LS campaign. His energy and enthusiasm is contagious. Terrific orator, his commitment to Hindutva is impressive. He will be asset to the party in Delhi. Wishing you the very best. [sic]

Warm welcome to @KapilMishra_IND to BJP family.



I closely worked with him during the Delhi 2019 LS campaign. His energy and enthusiasm is contagious. Terrific orator, his commitment to Hindutva is impressive.



He will be asset to the party in Delhi.



Wishing you the very best. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 17, 2019

Kapil, who was by disqualified by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel under the anti-defection law earlier this month, also joined the BJP. He has reportedly challenged his disqualification to the High Court.

"Now, Delhi needs a government which can work with the Central government. I think that the national capital needs a government which can work under the guidance of PM Modi," the former minister told ANI.

With inputs from ANI

