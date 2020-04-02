Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chathrath celebrate Ashtami with daughter Anayra; share pictures

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl, Anayra on December 10 last year. Since then, the actor has been regularly sharing pictures of his little girl which melts hearts of everyone from the netizens to television and Bollywood fraternity.

Recently, the comedian-turned-actor shared a few adorable pictures of his little munchkin on Instagram from the Ashtami celebration. Dressed in traditional baby clothes and smiling at the cameras, her pictures certainly makes us say "aww". Kapil shared two cuteness overload photos of his daughter along with a caption that read: "Jai Mata di. #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude (sic)."

Kapil, who welcomed his "piece of heart" on December 10 last year, shared the first glimpse of his daughter on Twitter in January this year. In one of the images, Kapil is seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly. "Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away. Their wedding in Jalandhar and Amritsar grabbed a lot of attention and had a crazy turnout.

Kapil Sharma started his journey on television with 2007's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and ever since then, has been one of the funniest men on television. His show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, roared on the TRP charts and marched ahead of biggies like Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss. Post-2017, his professional life dipped but he's back to entertaining the world.

