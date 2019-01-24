Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath to hold a reception in Delhi for PM Modi?

television

It will be hosted for their politician and bureaucrat friends. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi hobnobbing with B-Town folk nowadays, he will be the special guest

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

A month after their big, fat wedding celebration, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are planning another reception in New Delhi next month. It will be hosted for their politician and bureaucrat friends. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi hobnobbing with B-Town folk nowadays, he will be the special guest.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12 in Jalandhar. The couple later threw a wedding bash in Amritsar for his close friends and family. On December 24, television's comedy king, Kapil Sharma threw a reception party for his Television and Bollywood friends, at a plush hotel in Andheri.

Celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manoj Bajpayee, Rekha, and Karan Johar marked their presence at the function.

Apart from them, Saina Nehwal, Annu Malik, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Raju Srivastava, Harbhajan Singh, Warina Hussain, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Neha Pendse, Manjari Phadnis, Johny Lever, Krishna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah, Kailash Kher, Raveena Tandon, Boney Kapoor, Bappil Lahiri, Guru Randhwa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal were spotted at the wedding reception.

Also present at the wedding was Kapil's friends from the television industry, including Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma meets PM Narendra Modi, praises his sense of humour

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates