Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath to welcome their first child this year?

If the reports are to be believed, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are all set to become parents, and the duo will welcome their firstborn later this year

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath/picture courtesy: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

Television's popular comedian, Kapil Sharma, who tied the knot with his childhood love Ginni Chatrath is currently celebrating the success of his professional life. In fact, the comedian is on cloud 9 nowadays, as the duo is said to be expecting their first child.

According to a report in News18, Ginni Chatrath is said to be pregnant. Notably, his mother is also in Mumbai with the couple right now to ensure all timely preparations. However, neither Kapil nor Ginny have accepted the news yet.

Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12. A few days later, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from the Punjabi entertainment industry. On December 24, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Their wedding in Jalandhar and Amritsar grabbed a lot of attention and had a crazy turnout. Not only that, we learned that the comedy king donated all the excess food from his wedding to an NGO, Feeding India, which distributes it to the lesser-privileged people in Jalandhar, Amritsar and the nearby cities.

Talking about his wedding, Kapil Sharma revealed he did not know the number of guests who had turned up for his wedding ceremony. "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally," he was quoted as saying in a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

Kapil Sharma had to face a lot of troubles to make a stand in society and earn out of his talent. In a media interaction, Kapil shared some of his real-life stories along with some hilarious incidents that the three poets shared. While talking to the artists, he mentions a truth about his life and told the audience why he married late despite people telling him to marry soon.

He said, "Whenever I used to go to see a girl, her parents asked me about my career to which I reverted saying that I am a comedian. I have always got weird replies like, 'being a comedian is fine, but what do you do to earn money?' And this was the reason I have always been rejected for marriages as everybody thought this art of mine cannot make me earn bread and butter for my family."

On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show after a brief break.

