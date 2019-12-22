Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover strike a pose with Salman Khan and we hope the duo reunites soon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

They say there are no permanent friendships and enmities in the entertainment industry, and the same holds true for Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma. The duo always brought the house down with their fantastic chemistry on The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. Fate had some other plans and they were separated when Grover left Sharma's show.

It has been over two years since the incident happened and it seems all is well between the actors. And the proof was given by Sharma himself when he posted a picture on his Instagram account where he could be seen posing with Grover and Salman Khan. The occasion was Sohail Khan's birthday bash.

Take a look at this picture right here and also hope the duo reunites soon:

There have been lots of talks about Grover coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show, but there has been no denial or confirmation about it. On the work front, Grover was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and got a lot of praise for his performance. Sharma, on the other hand, was supposed to star in Sohail's directorial, Sher Khan, a project that's yet to see the lights of the day.

But in an interview recently, Salman said the film requires a lot of special effects and will take time, but will happen surely. Let's see whether Sharma still happens to be a part of it or not. But he doesn't have to worry as he's already raking in all the moolah with his show, produced by none other than Salman himself.

