Kapil Sharma files extortion complaint against journalist

SpotboyE editor Vickey Lalwani and Kapil Sharmaâs former staffers, Neeti and Preeti Simoes, named in complaint, have refuted allegations



Kapil Sharma

Actor Kapil Sharma has sent a written complaint to the Oshiwara police station asking them to investigate a journalist for extortion and harassment at the instance of two of his former managers. The application was sent to the Oshiwara police on Friday evening.

In the application filed through Sharma's lawyer, Tanveer Nizam, the actor has stated that Vickey Lalwani, editor of the news agency SpotboyE, and two of his (Sharma's) former managers Neeti and Preeti Simoes have been harassing him, causing mental and emotional suffering.

He informed the police that much of his coordination in 2016 and 2017 had been handled by Neeti and Preeti and they knew a lot about his personal life. "I terminated my business relationship with them after some serious gaps in their performance resulted in my losing several commitments and caused me unnecessary embarrassment."



Preeti Simoes

Six months ago, one of Kapil Sharma's close associates was allegedly approached by a person, who demanded Rs 25 lakh saying they had a lot of personal information on Sharma, which could bring him down. As Sharma did not pay, the application states, more personal information was released to show him in negative and poor light.

Sharma has claimed that the false and malicious publicity affected him emotionally and he sought professional counselling and is also under medication. Senior inspector of Oshiwara police station Subhash Khanvilkar said that they have asked Sharma to record his statement. "We will verify the authenticity of his application and decide on a legal course of action," he said.

Vickey Lalwani says

Lalwani countered the allegations. He said, "Sharma called me and spoke rubbish about my daughter. If someone doesn't want to do an interview or avoid certain questions, it is only fair. But, this kind of language and intimidation are unpardonable. All we did was report about the cancellation of a shoot, which is public information anyway. What damning evidence can SpotboyE have about a harmless comedian? We haven't got any notice. My company and I have filed a complaint against him of criminal intimidation, abuse and threat. I have no connection with Preeti and Neeti Simoes."

Preeti Simoes says

Preeti Simoes told mid-day, "We had no idea he was going to name us in a notice for extortion. It's been almost a year since we worked with Sharma. I think that he is affected by the fact that we've all moved on. He had decided to end the show. We can't keep waiting for him all our lives. No notice has come to me. It has been uploaded on Twitter like his other tweets. When it comes to me on paper, whatever I can do to cooperate with the law, I will."

Also Read: Preeti Simoes on Kapil Sharma's complaint: I think he is suicidal and I am scared for him

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates