Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's wedding festivities begin

Kapil Sharma's fans distributed goodies to old age homes in the city to mark the occasion

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma is in hometown Amritsar for his pre-wedding festivities, which began with a mata ki chowky yesterday. Fans distributed goodies to old age homes in the city to mark the occasion. Kapil ties the knot with fiancee Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar, which is her hometown. The reception will be held on December 24 in Mumbai.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath expressed love for each other on social media in 2017. After dating each other for a few years, the couple has finally deiced to make it official by an Indian wedding ceremony. The duo is all set to marry on December 12.

Kapil had met Ginni during his college days and had her introduced to his mother back then itself. However, after shifting base to Mumbai and entering The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, they rarely met.

Kapil recently revealed how his relationship evolved with Ginni and others things about his professional commitments in an interview with Hindustan Times. "We did not have the usual dating scenario as both our families are conservative. Last year, when I was going through a low phase, she was there with me throughout. That's when I felt that if she is with me during my low phase, then she is the one for me. I can rely on her," he says.

He further said, "I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai (feels emptiness)."

On the professional front, Kapil will be seen on the small screens very soon with a new show.

