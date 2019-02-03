Kapil Sharma hosts a wedding reception in New Delhi

television

After marrying Ginni Chatrath in December, Kapil Sharma hosted a reception in New Delhi on February 2. It was attended by celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Mika Singh

Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's New Delhi wedding reception was attended by celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi and Sohail Khan. Kapil took to social media to share a photograph from the party which took place on Saturday.

In the photograph, the newlyweds can be seen decked up in colour-coordinated ethnic wear. Kapil chose a blue bandhgala with white trousers accompanied by a white shawl for the occasion while his wife Ginni donned a blue anarkali. "Celebrations are unstoppable. Need your blessings. Gratitude...," he wrote along with the image.

Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12. A few days later, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from the Punjabi entertainment industry. On December 24, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance. On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show after a brief break.

Also read: Kapil Sharma meets PM Narendra Modi, praises his sense of humour

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever