Kapil Sharma is on a detox drive; set to make a comeback next month

Twinkle Khanna and Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is on a rehab programme at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru. The comedian recently wrote on social media that it is raining heavily in the garden city. He also shared a picture of what appears to be a health resort.

Here's what Kapil posted on his Instagram handle:

A clear giveaway that he is undergoing treatment there. It is also being said that Kapil was motivated to seek help after reading Twinkle Khanna's latest book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which is set in an ayurvedic spa in Kerala. Kapil is slated to be back on the tube next month.

