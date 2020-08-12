Kapil Sharma mourns demise of renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori

After the demise of legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori on Tuesday, comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday took to social media to offer his tribute to the acclaimed poet.

Sharma on Instagram shared a picture with the renowned poet, who had once come on his talk show as a guest. Alongside the picture, he noted down poetry in Hindi as a tribute to the late poet.

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday.

A slew of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay their respects to the legendary Urdu poet.

Actors like Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda, Farhan Akhtar, and others mourned the demise of the acclaimed poet.

Chairman of Indore's Aurobindo Hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart attacks earlier in the day and he was also suffering from pneumonia.

