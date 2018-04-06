Kapil Sharma on offensive tweets: My account was hacked

A few of the tweets had abusive language in Hindi. Some were also targeted at a journalist "who only spread(s) negativity about me for very little money"



Kapil Sharma

After a slew of offensive and abusive posts from his Twitter page left fans surprised on Friday, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma said his account had been hacked. "Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all," Kapil tweeted late in the afternoon.

Earlier, several tweets on his official Twitter handle, included one requesting the media to not make Salman Khan's conviction news "negative". "He is a nice man and he will come out of it soon," read one tweet.

A few posts addressed fake news. "Agar main prime minister hota to fake news banane walo ko faansi laga deta (If I was the Prime Minister, I would have hanged those who spread fake news)."

A few of the tweets had abusive language in Hindi. Some were also targeted at a journalist "who only spread(s) negativity about me for very little money".

