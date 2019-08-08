Kapil Sharma shares picture with wife from babymoon

bollywood

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has shared a photograph with his wife Ginni Chatrath from their babymoon in Canada

The image was shared by Kapil Sharma's official Instagram account

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has shared a photograph with his wife Ginni Chatrath from their babymoon in Canada. In the image, the couple can be seen taking a stroll down the streets, hand-in-hand.

"You and I in this beautiful world," the comedian captioned the post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) onAug 7, 2019 at 9:44pm PDT

The couple flew to Canada in July. Their baby is reportedly due in December. Kapil and Ginni married in December 2018. They later hosted wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai that were attended by many television and filmstars.

On the work front, Kapil will be voicing the hot-headed bird Red in the Hindi version of Angry Birds Movie 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates