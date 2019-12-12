Kapil Sharma shows Deepika Padukone a photo of his baby girl; the actress can't handle the cuteness!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Kapil Sharma Show is known for its hilarious content and its fun interviews with Bollywood stars. Recently, Deepika Padukone appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

For those who didn't know, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents to a baby girl on December 10. Now we hear that the excited dad shared a photo of his little one with Deepika while she was on his show! Check out the Instagram post below that proves Deepika Padukone couldn't handle the cuteness in the newborn's photo.

Deepika Padukone was quick to reply to the post saying, "He did & she's adorable!" Check out her responses below:

Now that we've seen Dippy's reaction to the photo of Kapil's baby girl, we can't wait to see her too! We wonder when the comedian-TV host will share her photo with his fans and the media.

Kapil Sharma had taken to social media to share the happy news of him becoming a father. Here's what he'd tweeted:

Blessed to have a baby girl ðÂ¤Â need ur blessings ðÂÂÂ love u all âÂ¤ï¸Â jai mata di ðÂÂÂ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Speaking about Chhapaak, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film, a co-production between Meghna, Deepika and Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020.

