Kapil Sharma's comedy gang makes it special for the actor

Kapil Sharm, Ginni Chatrath, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Sudesh Lehri and Richa Sharma

Comedians Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Sudesh Lehri and singer Richa Sharma are among those who have flown to Amritsar for buddy Kapil Sharma's wedding.

Yesterday, Krushna posted a picture from the pre-marriage celebration and captioned it, "All night fun (sic)." Kapil weds fiancee Ginni Chatrath today. The comedian will live stream the ceremony on a video-sharing platform.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath expressed love for each other on social media in 2017. After dating each other for a few years, the couple has finally deiced to make it official by an Indian wedding ceremony. The duo is all set to marry on December 12.

Kapil had met Ginni during his college days and had her introduced to his mother back then itself. However, after shifting base to Mumbai and entering The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, they rarely met.

Sharing his happiness, Kapil Sharma stated: "I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai (feels emptiness)."

On the professional front, Kapil will be seen on the small screens very soon with a new show.

