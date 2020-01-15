Kapil Sharma's daughter is too adorable as her first glimpse surfaces on social media

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10, and almost everyone from the television and Bollywood fraternity congratulated the couple for embracing parenthood.

Kapil even took to his Twitter account to share this news with all his fans and followers and was flooded with wishes from his friends, colleagues, and everyone who knows him personally.

Take a look in case you missed:

Blessed to have a baby girl ðÂ¤Â need ur blessings ðÂÂÂ love u all âÂ¤ï¸Â jai mata di ðÂÂÂ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

And now, the most crucial aspect- The Pictures. A fan club of Sharma took to his Instagram account and shared exclusive pictures of the toddler and she looks too adorable. Have a look right here:

Kapil Sharma started his journey on television with 2007's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and ever since then, has been one of the funniest men on television. His show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, roared on the TRP charts and marched ahead of biggies like Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss. Post-2017, his professional life dipped but he's back to entertaining the world.

The couple is yet to name its daughter and we hope the industry gets another cute bundle of joy the media and the fans can shower their love on!

