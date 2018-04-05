Kapil Sharma's show to go off air; here's what the show's spokesperson has to say

While Kapil Sharma's show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma has been receiving mixed responses, the show's spokesperson has a different story



Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's recently launched show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma has not ranked anywhere in Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC). This news has added fuel to the rumours of the show going off the air. Ever since the show went on air the it has been receiving mixed responses.

The latest report in DNA says that the show might get cancelled after just 15 episodes. Reportedly, the show had been slated for 26 episodes. "They wanted Kapil to hold a press conference, but he asked them for time. He told them he will address the media after a couple of episodes are aired. Now, there is an internal dispute going on about how many episodes should be aired. The show has been slated for 26 episodes, but the channel is thinking of cutting it to 15-20 if the reactions are not good and ratings are not as expected," informed a source to the publication.

On the contrary, Sony Channel's spokesperson says that Family Time with Kapil Sharma is the number 1 show in that slot across channels. "Sony Entertainment Television's show Family Time With Kapil Sharma has become the number 1 show with a rating of 2.2. Kapil Sharma is back with a bang. All the families got together to make this a success. Sony Entertainment Television is number 2 this week!!!"

Well, let's wait for time to predict Kapil Sharma and his show's future.

