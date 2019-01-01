Kapil Sibal: BJP interfering with judicial process in Ram temple case

national

Sibal had appeared in the case on behalf of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board but later parted ways with his client

Senior Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to interfere with the judicial process in the Ram temple case by pressing the court to hold an early hearing.

"What are they trying to do? To insist that the Supreme Court should hear the matter on a day-to-day basis, decide it at the earliest? Is this not interference?" Sibal said.

His response came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview aired on Tuesday said that "Congress should stop its lawyers" from "interfering with the judicial process" in the Ram temple case.

"What they (BJP) are doing is telling the court to decide a particular case in a particular manner," Sibal said, adding that the judicial process should go on unhampered and it should be left to the apex court to decide when and how it concludes the case.

