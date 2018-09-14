Kapoors last Ganpati celebrations at RK Studios?

bollywood

This year might be the last year of celebrations by the Kapoors in the studio

RK Studios. File Pic

Though the iconic RK Studios in Chembur is up for sale, the Kapoor family have continued their long-time tradition to welcome the elephant-headed Lord Ganesha at the studio on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi.

This year might be the last year of celebrations by the Kapoors in the studio. For many decades, the studio has been welcoming Lord Ganesha, and this year too, despite the decision to sell the sprawling landmark, they welcomed the deity.

After a major part of the studio was gutted in a massive fire in September last year, the Kapoors took the decision to sell the 70-year-old studio. It was reported that the family has collectively decided to sell the studio, which was built 70 years ago by veteran actor Raj Kapoor. The studio, spread in the two-acre was the headquarters of the film production company RK Films. It was founded and named after the Great Showman, Raj Kapoor, in 1948.

Many hit films including Barsaat, Awaara, Jagte Raho, Shree 420, Sangam, Bobby and Prem Rog were shot at the studio.

