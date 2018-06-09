'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' gives glimpses of Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt

The second song from Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju titled 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' will give us glimpses of Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt

The upcoming biopic of Sanjay Dutt promises to present untold facades of the unbelievable life of the actor. While the posters and teasers have earlier introduced the various characters in Sanjay Dutt's life, the upcoming song will give us glimpses of sister Priya Dutt for the first time in the film. Priya Dutt's character will be portrayed by actress Aditi Gautam in the biopic.

Makers of the film took to social media to reveal the song 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' which is set to release this Sunday. The picture showcases Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt standing against a wall with a family picture hanging on it.

The makers of Sanju have released a teaser poster of the song. Take a look:



Glimpses of the song were seen in the trailer suggesting the song to be an emotional track. Earlier, the makers released a still featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt piquing the interests of the audience. With the latest still from the song, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh proves to be a song revolving around the family of Sanjay Dutt taking us closer to the relationship shared by the actor with his family.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction. While Sanjay Dutt's lifetime and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

The recently released trailer of Sanju has taken the excitement of the audience to an all-time high owing to the gripping storyline and power packed performances by the ensemble cast.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

