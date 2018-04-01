Karachi to host 3 T20s vs West Indies

Karachi, had a successful dress rehearsal for the April 1-3 games when it hosted the Pakistan Super League final last week



Pakistan cricketer Hussain Talat plays a shot during a team practice at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 31, 2018 on the eve of the team's three T20s against West Indies. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed thanked the West Indies for touring the country, with the Caribbean side due to arrive in Karachi on March 31 in the latest step towards the resumption of top-level cricket in the South Asian nation. The West Indies will become only the third international team to play a bilateral series on Pakistani soil since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009. Pic/AFP

Pakistan gets another chance to showcase its ability to host international cricket when West Indies starts a three-match Twenty20 series today in Karachi. The southern port city, Karachi, had a successful dress rehearsal for the April 1-3 games when it hosted the Pakistan Super League final last week.

