Karam Rajpal: I have been wanting to play Bhagat Singh

Karam Rajpal is thrilled about playing Bhagat Singh as it has been his dream role

Karam Rajpal will play the late freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Chandrashekhar. He is thrilled about it as it has been his dream role. "When I was 10 years old, my elder brother used to follow Bhagat Singh a lot. He used to dress up and wear a turban like Bhagat Singh. I was really inspired by my brother and that gave me a kick to play this iconic role," Karam, who hails from Punjab, said in a statement.

"I have been wanting to play this role and on the personal front, I was also inclined towards his life journey, struggle and contribution to justice and freedom. From a family where I come from, Bhagat Singh is no less than a God.

"My father was almost in tears when I told him that I would be playing Bhagat Singh in Anirudh Pathak's (show) 'Chandrashekhar'," added the "Naamkarann" actor. The show saw Ayaan Zubair Rahmani play the young Chandrashekhar, who is now portrayed by Dev Joshi.

