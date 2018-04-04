Karamphaldata Shani fame Kajol Srivastava visits Golden Temple

Kajol Srivastava has been making the most of her time after Karamphaldata Shani went off the air



Kajol Srivastava has been making the most of her time after Karamphaldata Shani went off the air. The actor, who played Yami in the mytho-fantasy, visited Amritsar recently. She soaked in the sights and sounds of the city. Kajol describes her visit to the Golden Temple as a humbling experience. "There is no VIP entry. Everyone has to stand in queue," she says.

Recently, the actress had revealed an interesting story behind her name. The actor was initially named Pragati by her parents, but they had to change it on Kajol’s insistence. "It's a funny story. I was in senior KG. And suddenly I started getting that feeling, don't know why but, that I wasn't happy with my name. So, I went to school and told my teacher that my name was Kajol. Then my teacher called my father and said that I was referring to myself as Kajol. It was then that my father filled a new form and changed my name to Kajol."

Ask her how she feels about having the same name as the Bollywood actor Kajol, and she says, "Oh! That has never mattered to me. I am happy with it and I don’t have any issues. My only problem is that sometimes people don’t understand how to pronounce my name, and call me Kajal." She adds, "My name has been really lucky for me that's why I haven't changed it even after coming in the industry, which normally people do. I am happy with my name and it's lucky for me."

