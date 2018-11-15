Karan Anshuman to make a web series on Kashmir

television

Mirzapur

After his upcoming web series Mirzapur, creator Karan Anshuman will turn his attention to his next, Kashmirnama, based on his book of the same name. The political thriller portrays the age-old Kashmir conundrum in a new light. "Directing one's literary vision is rare and an endeavour I'm looking forward to. It will hit the floors soon," he says.

The director published his book Kashmirnama in 2017, the tweet read: "Right then, my debut novel - a political thriller - KASHMIRNAMA [sic]"

Right then, my debut novel - a political thriller - KASHMIRNÄMÄ - is available for pre-order => https://t.co/qADa6QI8zp pic.twitter.com/FCdm74Ik9u — Karan Anshuman (@krnx) September 19, 2017

Karan is also the director of the Emmy-nominated drama, Inside Edge. Work on the second season of the digital show is currently on. It will be on a bigger scale and more mature in terms of its writing, he adds.

Currently, there is no censorship on the digital platform but there are reports that the government is planning to regulate the content on the web medium. Ritesh Sidhwani, the the producer of Mirzapur stated in an interview with IANS: "I am not for censorship (on the web medium). We are rather fighting for censorship to go away even for movies. It is not existing for television. I think first they need to take steps as to what they are going to do for TV. If they are allowing self-censorship on TV medium for broadcast, then the same should apply (for digital platform).

