Karan Deol raps to celebrate World Music Day

World Music Day is observed on June 21 every year, when music lovers and enthusiasts come together to celebrate music. Actor Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas directed by Sunny Deol himself took to Instagram and shared a video where he is rapping to Jay-Z's encore song.

Karan Deol captioned the song as, "Music has always been my go-to form of expression. Be it as a hobby or just to simple de-stress. #WorldMusicDay".

The starkid has already left many of us smitten with his impressive rapping skills. Earlier, too, a video of his had gone viral where he was seen rapping at his friend's wedding. The debutant, who is eyeing the release of his debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has been postponed.

The youngster, who is the third generation of the family to foray into the movies, will now have a date with the audience only on September 20 instead of July 19. In doing so, it will clash with Sonam K Ahuja's The Zoya Factor. A source working closely on the Deol-directed film reveals, "Ever since his victory in Gurdaspur last month, Sunny has been busy taking stock of the situation and planning various measures that need to be implemented in the city. Knowing the important role that a debut vehicle plays in an actor's career all too well, Sunny doesn't want to give divided attention to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. So, he thought it best to push the love story by two months."

While the Sahher Bambba- starrer is currently on the editing table, the source adds that the title track is yet to be shot. "There are two to three days of shoot left on the song. Sunny is expected to be back in the city by the weekend and train his focus on the film. The post-production is simultaneously going on." Confirming the news, Deol's spokesperson said, "The film is now coming on September 20. The actor was busy with his political duties because of which a bit of post-production work is remaining and that will be completed soon."

