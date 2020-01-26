Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor conferred with the Padma Shri Award for their contribution to Cinema

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were announced by Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday. Popular singers Adnan Sami and Suresh Wadkar were also honoured with Padma Shri.

"I'm humbled and I'm honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country," Kangana said.

Her film Panga has released on Friday and director of the film, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, felt proud of the actress and mentioned: "There are very few humans who have the ability to be visionaries not for just themselves but also for others. Kangana has risen on her own through her dedication and hard work despite many challenges and limited support."

"This recognition empowers many more women of our beloved country to walk their own chosen path fearlessly," added Ashwiny. Ekta Kapoor is known for her constant contribution not only on television and cinema but also on the digital entertainment platforms. As a producer and content creator, Kapoor, too, is happy with the award.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is overwhelmed to be honoured with the award. "It's not very often that I'm at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion. The Padma Shri... such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. (I am) Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now," he said.

"(I am) Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me," said Johar.

