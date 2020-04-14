Karan Johar announces 'Lockdown With The Johars' is on a season's break

After children Roohi and Yash called his films boring and took jibes at his dressing style, Karan Johar is now taking a break from Lockdown With The Johars. While in lockdown, the filmmaker had been uploading videos of his twins speaking their minds, often embarrassing KJo.

In the latest video, he is heard saying, "Excuse me, what are you all doing in my shower?" To which, Yash replies, "You are very dirty (sic)." Roohi adds, "You are dirty, you have a bath (sic)."

Looks like it has had a controversial run. Yesterday, KJo wrote on Instagram, "Ok, we are taking a season's break. We will resume with season two soon. Stay safe all (sic)."

Well, one thing is for sure, twins Yash and Roohi aren't afraid to speak their minds! Not only are they upfront with dadda Karan, but they're the same with mamma Hiroo!

Remember when Roohi and Yash tested Hiroo Johar's patience? The whole thing started when Yash was sulking around mama Hiroo because she asked him to not touch her hair!

In fact, Karan Johar, too, pulled his mother's leg when he says, "Why are you so protective about your hair? Why are you looking like a 16-year-old with a hairband?" And Hiroo Johar looked massively annoyed through it all!

We sure can't wait for the twins to strike Instagram again!

