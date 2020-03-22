Karan Johar as Kesari clocks a year: Not just story, it was a phenomena

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday celebrated the one year anniversary of Akshay Kumar-starrer historical-drama 'Kesari' on the horizon of Indian cinema.

The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter and shared a special video of the movie, as it clocked one year. Karan captioned the post as, "Not just a story, it was a phenomena across the country!! Valour, courage, sacrifice - all shown with just one feeling...#Kesari! #1YearOfKesari."

'Kesari' is based on a true historical event in the year 1897. The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. It features an ensemble cast including Parineeti Chopra and others.

Helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshay Kumar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the blockbuster film earned Rs 105 crores in the first week of its release.

