Karan Johar asks his twins Roohi and Yash about Coronavirus, their answer can't be missed!

As crucial as it is for us to be away from social gatherings due to the Coronavirus scare, it is also important for us to create awareness among people who aren't aware of it, especially kids. That's exactly what Karan Johar did recently.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a video where he could be seen asking his twins, Roohi and Yash, about this virus and their answer cannot be missed and it will surely leave you in splits. We won't spoil the fun for you.

Watch the video right here:

The post attracted a lot of comments. Ananya Panday commented- "Hahahah too cute!! Peppa!! I have loads to talk about with them clearly." (sic) Bhumi Pednekar wrote- "Awwleeee" (sic) Manish Malhotra had nothing to say but only a heart.

Well, coming back to Johar, he's indeed very possessive about his twins and a doting dad to the T. And as far as his professional commitments are concerned, he has films like Sooryavanshi, Gunjan Saxena, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, and Takht coming up. He's also likely to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan in one more film that could be directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, no confirmation about it has been made yet.

