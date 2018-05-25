Karan Johar birthday: Alia Bhatt's wish for mentor describes her love and gratitude

May 25 marks filmmaker-actor Karan Johar's 46th birthday, and he's received a beautiful wish from his protege Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt with Karan Johar

It's the maverick filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday today, May 25, and social media is just flooded with birthday wishes from every quarter. Knowing his persona, charm, and involvement with every medium – radio, television, films, the filmmaker-actor is adored by almost everyone from the film fraternity. In 2012, Karan gave the world three superstars – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra with Student of the Year. And today, on his birthday, Alia Bhatt has described her love, admiration, and respect she has for Karan.

Alia Bhatt posted a beautiful wish for Bollywood's godfather. She shared a photo of hers with Karan Johar and their friend Aarti Shetty and captioned it as, "Happy birthday my father, my friend, my life teacher, my selfie-teacher! I must've done something right in my last life to deserve an all in one relationship with a beautiful soul like you. Love you to the moon and back Karan. Thank you for being you. Miss you (sic)."



Alia has time and again mentioned that it was Johar's vision that gave her a headstart in the industry. Alia's films - Student Of The Year, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Shaandaar, Kapoor & Sons and Badrinath Ki Dulhania are Dharma Productions' ventures.

Karan Johar, who turns 46 on Friday, is in New York to celebrate this joyous day of his life. He travelled to NY last week itself to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's birthday on May 22. Johar is otherwise known for giving huge bashes for his birthday is not in the country this year. Maybe the filmmaker might throw a bash for his loved ones once he's back in the city!

