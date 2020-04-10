Karan Johar booed by his kids Yash and Roohi, and the reason will make you ROFL

It's close to two weeks since the national lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, and everyone is cooped up at home, only leaving to buy essentials or in case of emergencies. Our Bollywood celebs, too, are chilling at home, and are still getting used to all the sudden free time they have on their hands!

Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi have been giving us a daily dose of laughter and cuteness with their epic and hilarious banter. Using the hashtag Lockdown with the Johars, their videos are absolutely crackling. From calling papa KJo's clothes 'girl clothes' to annoying mama Hiroo Johar, Yash and Roohi will surely bring a smile to your face.

This time, the kids are up against Karan's singing skills. The filmmaker shared a video in which his kids express their dislike for his singing. Little Yash says Johar should not sing a song because, in his words, "I don't like it".



Johar however does not give up. He starts off humming a few lines of the song "Channa mereya" from his 2016 directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which Yash and Roohi shut him up with a strict "Dada no"! The filmmaker desperately turns to his mother Hiroo Yash Johar for support but she says: "No, I don't like it at all". She adds, about Karan Johar's father, the late producer Yash Johar: "Even your father didn't have it. But you are still better than your father."



Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan Johar captioned sarcastically: "So ever since I can remember, I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience. #lockdownwiththejohars."

If this video doesn't pull at your heartstrings, we don't know what will! Several of Karan Johar's fraternity friends and social media followers couldn't help but laugh out loud at his predicament. What do you think? Should KJo take Yash and Roohi's advice and stop singing?

