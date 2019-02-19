Karan Johar calls Gull Boy a 'cult classic'; shares heartfelt post

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy has managed to impress the audience and just like the viewers, ace filmmaker Karan Johar is smitten by the film as well. The film that is ruling the box office has left a mark on KJo too, who shared a long note of appreciation, calling the film a masterpiece.

Sharing a poster from the film on his Instagram account, the 46-year-old director wrote, "When passion supersedes grass root realities...when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams....when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression....when you tell a story that has all this and more....that's when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times! Zoya Akhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician....she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step! #apnatimeaayegabecomes your life mantra and all you want to do is dance the dance of great Cinema!"

He went on to reveal how he was left awestruck with Ranveer's performance. Karan wrote, "I have just witnessed a cult classic that has possibly the best ensemble of actors we have seen this decade... Ranveer Singh delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character....he makes you feel every beat of Murad's beats! Outstanding!!"

Karan called Alia the "the girl wonder" and wrote, "What do I say about the girl wonder Alia Bhatt who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! ! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin off film of her own!"

KJo not only praised the lead pair but also appreciated the makers and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

He added, "Siddhant Chaturvedi makes a smashing debut as MC sher! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran! Every member of the ensemble is terrific! Congratulations to my friends Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for producing this gem of a movie! And finally my dearest Zoya... you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters!! Well done team #gullyboy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation!!!! What a film!"

The film has received an overwhelming response not only from masses but also from critics and celebrities including Hollywood actor Will Smith, who praised Ranveer's rapping skills on his Instagram account.

It first premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. Many of the international publications gave the film a good review.

'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and released on Valentine's Day, February 14.

The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India and all the songs of the film have become extremely popular.

