Karan Johar calls his son Yash 'jewel thief'; asks daughter Roohi to catch him

Ever since the lockdown has begun, Karan Johar has shared multiple videos on his Instagram account that feature his children, Roohi and Yash. Their cuteness and in-house shenanigans are something that is always fun to watch. From their cute conversations to their lunches, the filmmaker has shared almost everything they do at home.

Recently, Karan Johar shared yet another glimpse of 'Lockdown with the Johars' featuring his little munchkin Roohi Johar. The video pens with the Roohi fiddling with jewellery. "Roohi, I believe you are throwing a party," says Karan. Karan's son Yash enters the scene and takes the jewellery from Roohi. Yash is then seen walking out of the frame while his sister calls out and asks him, "Give me my necklace back." That’s when Karan encourages his baby girl to get her necklace back. He says, "Go catch him, he’s a jewel thief."

"He’s a jewel thief !!!! #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)", the filmmaker captioned the video. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram He’s a jewel thief !!!! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onJun 4, 2020 at 4:05am PDT

Recently, Karan Johar shared a sweet video of his babies playing at his wooden toy cabinet at home. The kids seem to have ditched their bed and having a sleepover at the cabinet. When the filmmaker asked them the reason for sleeping in the cabinet instead of their beds, the kids told him that they are tired and that he is talking "nonsense". Karan then went on to say that the lockdown has done 'collateral damage' to Yash and Roohi. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Karan captioned it as, "Literally Locked in!!! #lockdownwiththejohars."

View this post on Instagram Literally Locked in!!! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 28, 2020 at 5:57am PDT

Before this, the My Name is Khan director had shared a sweet video featuring kids having fun with their grandmother Hiroo Johar. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Karan wrote, "Life is puzzling enough and then I have them!!! not giving me any attention! #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)".

In other news, two members of his household staff have been tested positive for Coronavirus. The director-producer released a statement on his Instagram story. He said, "I'd like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building."

He added, "The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us."

He also added, "These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news