Karan Johar faces backlash for attending Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash

On Thursday, trolls unleashed their fury on Karan Johar for attending Neetu Kapoor's birthday party. He faced a fresh barrage of criticism after Kapoor shared snapshots on Instagram, a day after the celebrations. In one of the pictures, KJo is clearly visible.

The filmmaker, who has been under fire after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, was said to be 'distressed' due to the incessant trolling over the nepotism debate. Angry fans of the late actor hurled brickbats by telling him that he was back at his game and "making merry with his nepotistic family."

In can you missed it, the filmmaker's friend, in an interview, revealed what Karan Johar is going through. He said "Karan is a broken man. After being trolled for years he thought he had developed a thick skin. But the brutal hatred that he has received after Sushant's death has left him shattered."

The friend added, "It's the fact that those close to him are being attacked that makes Karan feel really guilty. His 3-year old twins are getting death threats. Somebody like Ananya Pandey who has no connection with Sushant had a hater on the social media platform asking her to commit suicide to compensate for Sushant's death."

Trolls are, however, unable to let KJo get away with what they think is gross mistreatment of SSR on his part. Not only Karan Johar, but a number of other star kids like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have been facing flak amid the nepotism row.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news