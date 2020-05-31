Karan Johar gets nostalgic as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks 7 years

Reminiscing the memories attached to the 2013 romantic-drama and its memorable characters, filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared a special video celebrating 7 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The 48-year-old star put out an adorable video on Instagram that featured the multi-starrer cast of the film including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin, and some of the memorable scenes, between the characters of the flick - Naina Talwar (Deepika), the heart-throb Kabir Thapar aka Bunny (Ranbir), Avinash 'Avi' Arora (Aditya) and Aditi Mehra, (Kalki).

Along with the video, Karan wrote, "It's been 7 whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!!#7YearsOfYJHD @apoorvamehta18#RanbirKapoor@deepikapadukone#AdityaRoyKapur @kalkikanmani#AyanMukerji @DharmaMovies." (sic)

Deepika Padukone also shared the photos of her and Ranbir's look test and quoted a dialogue of her character from the film. Have a look:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina, (Deepika), who eventually falls in for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their hiking trip to the Himalayas.

The film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013.

