Karan Johar has a charming wish for mother Hiroo Johar on her birthday

Karan Johar can surely give a lesson or two to people in how to write captions. His writing is a combination of warmth and wit, and he knows how to wish people on special occasions. And when it comes to family, he always makes sure to go the extra mile.

Something similar has happened as his mother Hiroo Johar turns a year younger today. As the filmmaker celebrates her birthday, Karan took to his Instagram account to share two beautiful pictures of his mother and himself and called her the wind beneath his wings, his voice of reason, and the big love story of his life.

Have a look right here:

The comments section was soon flooded with celebrity wishes. Right from Diana Penty to Sanjay Kapoor to Preity Zinta to Nikitin Dheer, all extended their wishes to the lady. Well, Hiroo Johar has always been one of the driving forces of the Dharma Productions and co-producing films for a long time. And today, she must be a very proud mother to see her son as one of the biggest names in the business.

2020 and 2021 shall be a very crucial year for this leading production house. They have films like Sooryavanshi, Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2, Shershaah, Brahmastra, and Takht coming up, so it will be interesting to see which films score and how much moolah they all rake in!

