Karan Johar: I always sing 'Chanda hai tu' for my kids

Karan Johar on sets of India's Got Talent talks about how he is enjoying parenthood

Karan Johar

India's Got Talent is back with its eighth season, scouting the depths of the country and bringing forth the talent with unique abilities and innovative performances taking the forefront, this season gives talent a chance to speak for itself, which have remained hidden from public eye for all these years. With passion, conviction and enthusiasm, the performers set the tone for the show leaving the judges Kirron Kher, Karan Johar, and Malaika Arora thrilled. With entertainment at the core the judges are also ready to raise the bar of unlimited fun for their viewers.

According the sources from set, since Karan is the most talked Dad in the town, there was a moment created on the sets of India's Got Talent where Karan received various advice on parenting from different people telling how to feed kids to what lullaby to sing.



Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi. Picture courtesy/Karan Johar's Instagram account.

Commenting on the advice's Karan said "Firstly thank you for all kinds of knowledge, I am enjoying this parenting phase and its every bit. I love to sing for my kids, I always sing 'Chanda hai tu' from movie Aradhana for them as lullaby". He also sang the song on the set giving the audience a glimpse of it.

