Karan Johar: I remember going with my house help to see Himmatwala in theatre

In order to pay tribute to late actress Sridevi, two giants from the book industry, Landmark and Penguin Random House joined hands to launch the legendary actress' biography, Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess by author Satyarth Nayak. The book was revealed by Karan Johar, who shared anecdotes on his experiences with the supreme artiste that Sridevi was.

Hailed as the first pan India female superstar in an era which literally offered actresses crumbs, Sridevi tamed Hindi cinema like no other. Sridevi emerged as one of the most iconic screen goddesses of India, playing characters that went on to become cultural touchstones.

Unveiling Sridevi's book, a nostalgic Karan Johar who started the Chandni fan club as a teenager said, "For me, today and every moment of Sridevi, just takes me back to my entire childhood, my entire being, my passion and love for the movies and my absolute obsession for Hindi cinema. I think she has a large part to do with it. I can't recall the moment where I thought I'd fell madly in love with her. I was just her biggest fan! I remember going with my house help to see Himmatwala in a cinema hall because nobody in my immediate surroundings wanted to come with me and I went multiple times and saw Himmatwala and every other movie after that. And that's when my love story began with her and it never ended."

Landmark and Penguin Random house brought in elements that resonated with Sridevi for the launch of her multi-dimensional biography in Mumbai on December 22, 2019.

